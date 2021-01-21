Russian rouble slips towards 74 vs dollar, paring early gains

By 1247 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX, slipping away from a near one-week high in early trade.

It had lost 0.7% to trade at 89.58 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"We are seeing outflow from the rouble - non-residents prefer to exit and move into what they consider to be safer assets, in South Africa or Israel for example," said one trader at a major Western bank.

Uncertainty over sanctions outweighed hopes of a massive new U.S. stimulus package following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who pledged to aid recovery of the world's biggest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Russian investors are waiting for clarification on the new U.S. president's position on possible sanctions, and therefore prefer to remain cautious," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

The rouble has now lost additional support from foreign currency sales after the finance ministry switched on Jan. 15 to purchases of 7.1 billion roubles ($96.3 million) worth of FX a day.

Markets were focused on the European Central Bank, which kept its easy money policy unchanged on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde was due to give a news conference at 1330 GMT.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $55.79 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.6% to 1,463.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 3,424.7 points, dragging down Russian oil companies' stocks.

Rosneft ROSN.MM was 2.5% lower and Lukoil LKOH.MM, its closest peer, was down 2.4%.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.7400 roubles)

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Kim Coghill and Susan Fenton)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.