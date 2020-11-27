Russian rouble slips on profit taking as vaccine rally wanes

By 1413 GMT, the rouble was down 0.5% against the dollar at 76.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after one large forex purchase briefly pushed it down 0.8%, with analysts saying that forex looks an attractive buy with the rouble at current levels.

Russia's currency reached its highest level in nearly 10 weeks on Thursday of 75.3025 to the dollar.

Versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX the rouble was down 0.7% at 90.83 at 1413 GMT.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $47.95 a barrel, near its highest since early March, offering some support.

However, the rouble has now lost the support of month-end tax payments - which generally prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities - as they peaked on Wednesday.

"Risks for the rouble remain - at current levels, many players are ready to buy foreign currency," said analysts from Sberbank CIB in a note.

Positive developments from COVID-19 vaccine developers in the last few weeks have supported risk appetite, but that news is already embedded in asset prices, according to Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"The near-term outlook for risk assets will be determined by the balance of news on infections and mortality dynamics against the expectation of fiscal/monetary stimulus," he said.

Russia on Friday reported a record 27,543 new coronavirus infections, taking its national tally to 2,215,533, and announced plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19.

Russian stock indexes fell, slipping away from months-long peaks hit on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,299.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady at 3,138.5 points.

Shares in state lender VTB VTBR.MM, however, were up 2.4% after the central bank said Russia's Trust bank would purchase some assets from Otkritie bank, including its stake in VTB.

The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would change the weightings of the MOEX and RTS indexes from Dec. 18 when new securities would be added, including the depositary receipts of online retailer Ozon OZONDR.MM, following its successful New York debut earlier this week.

