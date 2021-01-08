Russian rouble slips, MOEX index hits record high

Corrects year in final par to 2020 from 2021

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Friday against the dollar but remained steady versus the euro, as oil prices reached their highest mark in more than 10 months, sending Russia's benchmark MOEX stock index to a fresh record high.

At 0833 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 74.57 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was steady versus the euro, trading at 91.13 EURRUBTN=MCX.

In 2021, the rouble is expected to partly recover after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices and Russia-specific concerns about possible new sanctions, but will still be far from levels seen in early 2020 before the pandemic.

Market activity was limited because of Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays on Jan. 1-8.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $54.81 a barrel, earlier hitting its strongest mark since Feb. 26 last year supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,453.7 points, its strongest since February 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.1% higher at 3,440.9 points, a record high.

