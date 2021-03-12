Russian rouble slips from over 3-week high on subdued oil; stocks hit record high

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, pulling back from a more than three-week high against the dollar hit in the previous session, as oil prices declined, while the benchmark MOEX stock index reached a record high.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX, easing away from its strongest mark since Feb. 16 of 73.1800 touched on Thursday.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.83 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Foreign appetite for risk could support Russian stocks, said Veles Capital in a note, but warned that any upside for equities and the rouble throughout the day could be limited by the oil price correction.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was trading 0.1% higher at 3,511.8, after hitting a record high of 3,522.75 earlier in the session. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,503.6 points, earlier reaching a more than one-year high of 1,509.95.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $69.09 a barrel.

Economic recovery hopes were boosted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, while a dovish European Central Bank meeting prompted a retreat in bond yields and eased global concerns about rising inflation.

Shares of Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado MVID.MM were down around 3%, after the company said its secondary public offering was priced at 725 roubles ($9.87) per share, a discount to its current level of 731 roubles.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.4308 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.