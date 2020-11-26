Russian rouble slips from nearly 10-week high as oil prices fall

By 1332 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 75.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 75.3025, its strongest level since Sept. 18.

"On the foreign exchange market, consolidation near the 75.50 rouble to dollar mark is possible in the short term," said Anton Startsev, an analyst at Olma Investment Group.

The rouble was steady at 90.07 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $47.98 a barrel, falling from its highest since early March.

Hopes for COVID-19 vaccines, expectations of central bank stimulus and the improving economic growth outlook all supported high-risk assets, BCS Global Markets analysts said in a note.

"The trio that has injected optimism into the risk trade remains alive and well."

However, analysts said the continued rise in coronavirus cases around the world and the related health restrictions threatened a swift global economic recovery.

The rouble lost some support as the peak of a month-end tax period that generally prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities passed.

Trading volumes were lower on Thursday, with markets in the United States closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Russian stock indexes were steady, dropping back from multi-month highs hit in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,303.0 points, just below its best since Aug. 19. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,130.8 points, earlier hitting a more than 10-month high.

