Russian rouble slips as Fed rate cut supports dollar

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and other emerging-market currencies slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates but remained split on the need for further cuts.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 64.23 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 70.89 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The dollar found broad support on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut U.S. interest rates, as expected, but offered mixed signals about future easing.

On Wednesday, Russia's finance ministry sold OFZ treasury bonds for 23.51 billion roubles ($366.10 million). Demand for the bonds, a gauge of market sentiment toward Russian assets, was modest this week, analysts from Rosbank said.

"There are several risk factors for investors at this stage," the analysts said in a note. "One can be spooked by the volatility in commodity prices, the divided Fed or the uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit."

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, were flat on Thursday after days of turbulence. Markets were reassured by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full production by the end of September.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was at $63.61 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,378 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,813 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 64.2180 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina, editing by Larry King)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.