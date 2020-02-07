Russian rouble slips as central bank cuts rate

(Updates with central bank rate cut) MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared earlier gains and dropped on Friday after the central bank cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time. The central bank lowered its key rate to 6% amid slowing inflation and said a further rate cut was possible at an upcoming meeting. The cut was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, although some analysts had expected the central bank to leave rates unchanged amid increased global market volatility due to the coronavirus and risks of higher spending by a new Russian government. The rouble eased 0.8% to 63.86 against the dollar by 1049 GMT , heading away from its day peak of 63.23 towards a two-month low of 64.11 hit earlier this week amid a global increase in risk aversion due to the outbreak of the new flu-like virus. Against the euro, the rouble shed 0.5% to 69.90 . The central bank did not mention the coronavirus in its statement, while also keeping inflation and economic growth forecasts unchanged. The market will now closely watch a news conference with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, due at 1200 GMT, where she is likely to shed more light on the bank's monetary policy plans. Russian stock indexes also pared earlier gains and fell, following a 0.3% decline in Brent crude futures to $54.78 per barrel The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.8% to 1,511.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% lower at 3,061.8, heading away from its all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in late January before a global market sell-off began. Shares in Russian oil giant Rosneft underperformed the market by falling 4.9% on the day to 452.4 roubles ($7.09). For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 63.8200 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1)

