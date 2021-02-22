Russian rouble slips against dollar in thin trade

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped against the U.S. dollar on Monday in thin trade ahead of a public holiday in Russia.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 90.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The threat of new Western sanctions against Moscow in response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny continues to hang over Russian assets, limiting potential gains.

Trading was expected to be subdued on Monday as many Russians take a long weekend ahead of Tuesday's holiday, when markets will be closed. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. crude output slowly resumed after abnormally cold weather halted production in Texas and the Plains states. O/R

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 1.5% at $63.84 a barrel by 0636 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 1.5% to 1,444.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 3,416.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.