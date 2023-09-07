Russian rouble slips again after brief spike

Updates market moves

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped again against the dollar and was hovering above three-week lows in late trade on Thursday, having gained only brief respite from Wednesday's news of a central bank plan to increase foreign currency sales.

At 1555 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 98.43 RUBUTSTN=MCXand little changed at 105.41 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

It earlier hit lows of 98.57 per dollar and 105.66 per euro, its worst since Aug. 15.

In afternoon trade, the rouble saw a brief unexplained spike from around 97.74 to hit a session high of 97.18.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at financial portal Banki.ru, said the spike could have resulted from an error in placing an order that triggered stops on long currency positions.

Another market participant said: "It was nothing specific such as news flow or intervention, just a large trade was executed."

Persistent strong forex demand from importers has weighed on the rouble, outweighing support from high oil prices, with benchmark Brent crude LCOc1still above $90 a barrel. O/R

Traders said this partly reflected a time lag between the sale of Russian oil on foreign markets and the receipt of foreign currency earnings on the local market, though some expect the higher oil price to start feeding through and helping the rouble.

The central bank made an emergency rate hike of 350 basis points to 12% on Aug. 15 after the rouble hit a 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, and has said it cannot rule out another increase at its next meeting on Sept. 15.

Russian stock indexes shed early gains to end weaker, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS and rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXeach down by around 2.35%.

