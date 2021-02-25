Russian rouble slips after hitting more than 1-week high

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Thursday after hitting a more than one-week high against the U.S. dollar in early trade, drawing little support from higher oil prices or from easing fears of tough new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Worries about fresh sanctions against Russia have pressured the rouble for months, but the European Union agreed this week to impose only limited sanctions, in what appeared a mainly symbolic response to Navalny's imprisonment.

By 1312 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 73.87 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after hitting 73.3250 in early trade - its strongest since Feb. 16.

The rouble could test the 73 mark versus the greenback on Thursday, said analysts from Sberbank CIB, but its growth could be held back by rising U.S. Treasury yields.

It lost 1% versus the euro to trade at 90.31EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $67.15 a barrel, after touching a more than one-year high earlier in the day.

Risk trade was also supported after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low for a long time, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Domestically, the rouble has lost some support after the peak of a month-end tax period that generally prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities passed.

Russian stock indexes climbed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,448.2. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,396.4.

Shares in state-owned bank VTB VTBR.MM were up 1% after the lender reported a 62.6% decline in net profit year-on-year for 2020, but said it was aiming for record-high income in 2021.

Russia's stock market will hit all-time highs this year, boosted by strong commodity prices, record low interest rates and a business activity surge as countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines, a Reuters poll of 17 market experts forecast.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.