Russian rouble slightly weaker in early trade

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

August 29, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday in early trade, failing to draw much support from exporters' residual sales of FX earnings to meet a monthly deadline for tax payments.

The usual end-of-month pattern has failed to boost the currency this week as large exporters appear to have stocked up on roubles in advance, traders said.

The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 95.44 RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased fractionally to 103.21 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and 13.07 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was barely changed at $84.39 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index .IRTS was flat at 1,058 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,209 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

