Russian rouble slightly strengthens against the US dollar

By 0722 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.23% higher at 92.28 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.135 to 92.690.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX rose 0.52% to 99.47 and gained 0.59% to 12.64 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 1.9% to $87.07 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.14% to 1,129.80. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX lost 0.12% to 3,308.96.

($1 = 92.2800 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

