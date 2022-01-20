Russian rouble slides versus dollar, geopolitics in focus

By 0851 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 76.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.7% to trade at 87.09 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Despite our positive medium-term view on the rouble, for now we are still prepared for increased volatility in the coming days and weeks in a wide range of 74-78 versus the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia would make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion, but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion".

Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion and has repeatedly denied planning to invade Ukraine.

But the Kremlin has said tension around Ukraine was increasing. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to hold talks on Friday.

"The local market will remain subject to geopolitical tossing and turning – despite attractive fundamentals, geopolitics clouds all," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's 10-year OFZ yields rose to 9.34%, heading back towards their highest since early 2016 of 9.52% hit this week RU10YT=RR. Yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $87.72 a barrel, but hovering near its highest level since late 2014.

Russia stock indexes were steady, after gaining earlier in the session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,414.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,446.9 points.

