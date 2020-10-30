Russian rouble slides towards 80 vs dollar; U.S. election in focus

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The rouble slid on Friday towards a one-month low versus the U.S. dollar and its weakest versus the euro since early 2016 as low oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election hit Russian assets.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 79.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving closer to a one-month low of 79.63 it touched on Thursday.

Geopolitical factors kept risk aversion at elevated levels, increasing volatility in the rouble.

Russian markets see downside pressure from expectations that Democratic candidate Joe Biden could win the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, which may result in new sanctions against Russia, analysts said.

"We see that market players are betting on the U.S. currency appreciation against the rouble ahead of the election," Otkritie Bank said, adding that the dollar could touch 80 roubles.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.7% to 92.60 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering near 93.40 hit the day before - its weakest level since 2016.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, extended losses on growing concerns that the rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States could hurt fuel consumption. O/R

Brent crude oil <LCOc1 was down 1% at $37.26 a barrel, leaving Russian stock indexes little chance of recovery.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.4% at 1,063.7 points, nearing the 1,000 frontier that it last crossed in April. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% lower at 2,680.5 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Christopher Cushing)

