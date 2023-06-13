News & Insights

Russian rouble slides to weakest since early April vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

June 13, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened to a near 10-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, as Russian markets reopened after a long weekend, hurt by lower oil prices and under pressure from geopolitical risks and demand for foreign currency.

At 0615 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 83.07 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest since April 7. It had lost 0.9% to trade at 89.74 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, a more than six-week low, and had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.58 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $72.26 a barrel. Prices for Brent have fallen sharply from near $78 in the last few sessions.

The rouble showed limited reaction to the central bank holding interest rates at 7.5% on Friday, but issuing its strongest signal yet that it may hike interest rates this year, saying that likelihood had grown as inflationary pressures intensify.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

