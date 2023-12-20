Russian rouble slides to over one-week low vs dollar

By 1211 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 90.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest point since Dec. 11.

It had lost 0.2% to trade at 99.29 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.72 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has been consolidating near the 90 mark to the dollar for about five sessions.

"This can be called a good result for the rouble," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov. "We expected a serious decline in the national currency's exchange rate in December, but the rouble is holding on for now."

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support.

The rouble is also likely to be boosted by month-end tax payments, which usually prompt exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to pay local liabilities.

But the rouble could struggle in December as citizens tend to buy foreign currency ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays in January.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.3% at $80.23 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,080.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,113.3 points.

