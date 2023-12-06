Russian rouble slides to over one-month low vs dollar

Updates to 1012 GMT

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to a more than one-month low past 93 to the dollar on Wednesday, under pressure from exporters' reduced foreign currency sales at the start of the month and citizens' rising demand for FX ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays.

By1012 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 93.23 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 93.34, its weakest since Nov. 3.

It lost 0.7% to trade at 100.66 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 1.1% against the yuan to 13.01 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has now lost support from the month-end tax period, for which Russian exporters usually convert foreign currency into roubles.

Before last week, the currency had enjoyed seven weeks of gains. It has rebounded from more than 100 to the dollar, thanks to reduced capital outflows since President Vladimir Putin introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue for exporters in October.

The rouble has broken through the latest resistance level, said Andrei Kochetkov of Otkritie Investments, and its weakening may lead the central bank to resort to verbal interventions regarding inflation, he said.

Late on Tuesday, the central bank said price and credit growth remained high, promising high rates for a long time to return inflation to its 4% target.

High interest rates have been buttressing the currency. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise rates to 16% on Dec. 15.

However, most economists polled expect the rouble to weaken in 2024.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $76.79 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.8% to 1,047.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,099.4 points.

