Russian rouble slides to over 6-month low vs euro

By 0732 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.9% to trade at 66.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its weakest since May 30. It eased 0.8% against the dollar to 63.31 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had shed 0.9% against the yuan to 9.07 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The rouble has weakened against all major competitors," said Otkritie Research in a note. "The sanctions theme continues to put pressure on the Russian currency."

Russia's economy and government finances are set to struggle under the weight of the European Union's embargo of Russian oil exports and a $60-a-barrel price cap imposed by the G7, the European Union and Australia.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $79.4 a barrel, having last week hit its lowest level this year.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Bank of Russia, which is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, as inflation continues to slow and in order to assess the possible economic impact of the oil price cap and embargo, according to a Reuters poll.

Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest rate decisions this week, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,081.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged at 2,173.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

