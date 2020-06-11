Russian rouble slides sharply on weakening oil and risk appetite

By 1355 GMT, the rouble had fallen 1.3% against the dollar to 69.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX, crossing the 69 mark for the first time since June 4.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 1.2% to trade at a three-week low of 78.89 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 6.3% at $39.08 a barrel.

"Russian assets are markedly declining, following oil and the pessimistic dynamic on global markets," said Andrey Kadulin, an analyst at Bank St Petersburg, adding that the rouble was more likely to stabilise near 69-70 versus the dollar, than head back towards 68.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of a long road to economic recovery, with dire GDP and unemployment forecasts, dashing hopes for a rapid revival from the coronavirus pandemic as countries gradually ease restrictive health measures.

Analysts warned there is also no quick fix for the Russian economy, as the country's coronavirus case tally passed 500,000 and ahead of an expected sharp cut in the benchmark interest rate by the central bank on June 19.

Domestically, the bank's foreign currency sales continued to support the rouble, before a long weekend for Russian markets, with Friday a public holiday.

Russian stock indexes were lower with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 2.8% to 1,242.1 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX 1.8% lower at 2,735.0 points.

Shares in Norilsk Nickel were down 4.4% after the mining group's co-owner proposed capping 2020 dividends at $1 billion, in the wake of a fuel spill in the Arctic city where the company is based.

