Russian rouble slides on negative oil market dynamics

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Monday, hit by falling oil prices as global shutdowns to combat the coronavirus epidemic continued to weigh on demand and storage facilities headed towards full capacity amid a supply glut.

At 0806 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 74.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.7% to trade at 80.97 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.6% at $27.40 a barrel, having earlier reached its lowest mark since April 2.

U.S. crude futures on Monday dropped more than 10% to levels last seen in 1999 amid concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon be full to the brim as demand evaporates.

The movement on Brent offered a mixed dynamic, said BCS Global Markets analysts, with Saudi Arabia and Russia signalling intent to further reduce output, which could support prices.

"Still, COVID-triggered demand destruction and oversupply will continue to weigh," BCS analysts said in a note.

Domestically, foreign currency sales continued to provide some support to the rouble, as did hints from the central bank that it may lower its key interest rate from 6% at its next rate-setting meeting on April 24.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina took centre stage on Friday as she pledged to consider a rate cut, sending the strongest signal yet that the bank is ready to act since the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

A cut would lower the cost of lending, softening the economic slowdown, and may drive investors into Russia's sovereign debt market to make the most of higher yields ahead of the central bank's decision.

Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, remained at early-March levels of around 6.30% on hopes of a rate cut, having fallen sharply from 6.79% seen early on Friday. RU10YT=RR

"The Russian debt market, which in the middle of the week showed good demand at the finance ministry's auctions, by the end of the week received strong support from the head of the central bank, who focused the market on a key rate cut of more than 25 basis points on April 24," said Dmitry Dolgin chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,078.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 2,535.0 points.

