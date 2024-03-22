Russian rouble slides as central bank holds interest rates

By 1109 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 92.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 100.35 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.76 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

All 24 analysts polled by Reuters this week forecast the rate hold, with many economists expecting the bank to start easing monetary policy in June. The bank warned that inflationary pressure remained high, with labour market tightness increasing again.

"We do not think the central bank's comments on the rate decision will fundamentally change the balance of forces on the FX market, but trading volatility may increase in the short term," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $85.91 a barrel. It reached its highest point since early November this week.

Month-end taxes that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities are also supporting the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,111.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,277.5 points.

Shares in oil major Lukoil LKOH.MM were 1.5% lower after the company's board recommended a dividend of 498 roubles ($5.44) per share for 2023.

($1 = 91.5040 roubles)

