Russian rouble sinks to 8-month low vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 29, 2022

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit the country's export revenues.

At 0654 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 72.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier touching 72.6775, its weakest point since April 28.

It lost 0.7% to trade at 76.93 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.31 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue

