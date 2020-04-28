Russian rouble shrugs off lower oil as c.bank keeps on selling FX

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in early trade on Tuesday, shrugging off a fresh slide in oil prices thanks to the central bank's selling of foreign currency reserves, while stock indexes inched higher.

At 0810 GMT, the rouble was flat at 74.50 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased 0.2% to 80.76 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The coronavirus outbreak and its affects remain in focus. The number of new infections in Russia climbed on Tuesday by 6,411, a record daily rise bringing the nationwide tally to 93,558. The number of deaths reached 867.

Hit by lockdowns, the Russian economy is on track to shrink by up to 6% this year, the central bank said last week, while slashing interest rates to support the economy with cheaper lending.

The rate cut and expectations that the key rate will be lowered further from the current level of 5.5% supported prices of Russian OFZ treasury bonds, popular among foreign investors.

The finance ministry will announce details of its weekly OFZ auctions later on Tuesday.

The central bank is supporting the rouble with sales of FX from state reserves, the first interventions since early 2015.

On Friday, the central bank sold 20.5 billion roubles ($275.69 million) worth of FX, its data showed on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $19.21 a barrel amid concerns about dwindling capacity to store crude worldwide, boosted by fears that demand for fuel hit by the novel virus outbreak may be slow to pick up. O/R

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,088.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX climbed 0.2% higher to 2,574.2 points.

($1 = 74.3600 roubles)

