US Markets

Russian rouble sell-off resumes after Putin responds to Biden

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The rouble resumed a sell-off on Thursday, weakening past 74 to the dollar after President Vladimir Putin responded to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, sending jitters through already sensitive Russian markets.

By 1255 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having earlier crossed 74 to head back back towards 74.22, its weakest since March 9, hit in the previous session.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady, trading at 88.21 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Washington is expected to impose new sanctions on Moscow as soon as next week.

"Sanctions on Russian local currency debt would be the most market impactful of the 'menu' of options available to the United States," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said it would be a pity if foreigners stopped buying Russia's debt, but Moscow would find ways to fund its costs.

However, many analysts said such a step was unlikely.

Deutsche said it did not expect such a highly aggressive sanctions approach so early in the Biden administration, but added that the bar to more significant sanctions looked lower than a few weeks ago.

"Until there is more information on U.S. intentions, the scope for further appreciation in the rouble will likely be checked."

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble appears significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, the main driver of the rouble's exchange rate, were last near current levels of around $67 a barrel LCOc1, the rouble stood at about 61 to the dollar.

Russian stock indexes were recovering some of the previous session's losses when the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS lost nearly 4% and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed more than 2%.

On Thursday, the RTS index was up 0.6% at 1,502.1 points and the MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,526.1.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Kirsten Donovan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular