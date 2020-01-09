Russian rouble seen firming further in H1 2020 - economy ministry

Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's economy ministry said it expects to see further strengthening of the rouble in the first half of 2020, in a report published on Thursday.

The ministry added that it sees inflation staying below the 3% mark for the first six months of the year.

