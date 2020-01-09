Russian rouble seen firming further in H1 2020 - economy ministry

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry said it expects to see further strengthening of the rouble in the first half of 2020, in a report published on Thursday.

The ministry added that it sees inflation staying below the 3% mark for the first six months of the year.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.