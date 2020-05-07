Russian rouble rise back towards 74 vs dollar

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by global risk appetite after Chinese exports exceeded expectations as the country eased containment measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 74.12 RUBUTSTN=MCX after a jittery few days amid Russia's long May holidays when trading activity usually wanes.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.4% to 80.15 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble may see some pressure from expectations that the central bank scaled down its foreign currency sales, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The central bank is expected to cut FX interventions, which are pegged to oil prices, after crude futures recovered in the past few days. The central bank reports its FX operations with a two-day lag.

The novel coronavirus outbreak remained in focus. Russia plans to ease its restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in three stages. But Moscow will keep on observing self-isolation measures even when some restrictions are eased from May 12.

The lockdowns have already battered the Russian economy. Services activity dived to a record low in April as emergency restrictions closed businesses and caused demand to plummet, a PMI business survey showed on Thursday.

"In such conditions, a double-digit contraction in GDP is expected in the second quarter, so the central bank needs to actively lower rates," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The central bank last slashed its key rate to 5.5% in April and promised more cuts later this year. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a weekly media conference on Friday where she is expected to elaborate on her bank's plans.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1% to 1.133.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,642.8 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

