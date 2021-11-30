Russian rouble reverses losses after c.bank governor, Putin speak

By 1325 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level since April of 75.9225 hit on Friday.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.4% to 84.50 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it has come under selling pressure on Western concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine and the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

"The new strain is likely to remain in the spotlight for the coming weeks, but investors are cautiously taking the view that Omicron is not going to result in much harm to global activity," VTB Capital said in a note.

Sberbank CIB analysts said the rouble remains very attractive and that worries about vaccine effectiveness against Omicron were largely priced in.

Putin also called for action on inflation, which has accelerated to a five-year high above 8%, speaking after Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank would consider raising its key interest rate by up to 100 basis points at its Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting.

Higher rates support the rouble by making investments into high-yielding rouble assets more attractive.

Russian stock indexes also edged higher after sustaining early losses driven by a sharp drop in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, that slid to $70.86 a barrel, down from levels above $80 seen just three days ago.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% at 1,645.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,886.5 points, hovering at a distance from its all-time high of 4,292.68 reached in mid-October.

