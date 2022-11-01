Russian rouble reverses early losses as oil prices recover

By 1225 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 61.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 60.96 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 8.42 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has now lost the support of month-end tax payments, that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

The rouble may attempt to weaken past 62 against the dollar, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

"In the course of trading we expect pressure on the national currency to remain, which will be facilitated by the lower supply of foreign currency from exporters due to the passing of the peak of tax payments," Zvarich added.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and a collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and scores of foreign companies pausing operations in the country.

But imports have recovered around 90% since their April low, the Institute of International Finance said last week, and are close to levels seen before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

That resurgence, along with rising inflationary risks, will put pressure on the rouble in the medium term, said analysts from First Asset Management.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.1% at $94.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes climbed to their highest in over a month.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,114.6 points, earlier touching its strongest point since Sept. 30. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,171.5 points, earlier reaching its highest mark since Sept. 23.

