Russian rouble retreats as the West condemns pro-Navalny protest crackdown

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday after the United States said it was reviewing a response to the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose imprisonment brought thousands of protesters out on to the streets across the country on Sunday.

By 1441 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 76.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was steady versus the euro, trading at 91.94 EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply criticised Russia on Monday over its crackdown on the protesters after riot police broke up rallies on Sunday and detained more than 5,300 people who were demanding Navalny's release.

Germany also called for him to be freed.

"Against the backdrop of political risks, the rouble rate may stay around 76 to the dollar," Sberbank CIB analysts said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $55.94 a barrel, offering some support.

"The market remains 'choppy' and Sunday's protests could keep fears of new sanctions from the West alive," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Also, concerns over the efficacy and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would continue to dampen sentiment, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

A Reuters tally last week showed almost 1 million Russian civilians had received COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Wrangling over the size of the U.S. fiscal stimulus package and the discovery of new coronavirus variants also weighed on sentiment, spurring demand for safer assets.

Russia's manufacturing sector returned to growth in January, a business survey showed on Monday, but in China it was the slowest expansion in seven months, underscoring the fragile nature of the global economic recovery.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, hovering near their lowest levels hit this year.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% at 1,368.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 3,301.8 points, earlier hitting a more than one-month low of 3,268.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond and Jane Merriman)

