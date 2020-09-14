Russian rouble regains ground with an eye on geopolitical risks

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, recovering from multi-month lows hit last week, as investors focused on geopolitical risks related to the crisis in Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 74.72 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from a nearly six-month low of 76.5950 hit last week.

The rouble is seen averaging 71.2 against the dollar this year, according to the economy ministry's latest forecast, much weaker than levels of around 62 seen in early 2020 before the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and a crash in oil prices.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to trade at 88.65 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Geopolitical risks for Russia may be fizzling out somewhat, but investors will remain edgy this week for any new headlines on that front," BCS Brokerage said in a note.

Last week, Berlin prosecutors said they would investigate the case of opposition politician Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning, and hand information to Moscow - if he agreed.

In Belarus, police detained 774 people on Sunday at huge anti-government protests, as embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko flew to Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting should shed light on the extent to which Russia could be involved in the Belarusian crisis as the political turmoil there raises concerns Russia may take some action, said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow.

The Russian central bank's board will have a rate-setting meeting on Friday, where it is increasingly expected to put its monetary easing cycle on hold and keep the key rate at 4.25% after the recent spike in market volatility.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.1% to 1,236.6 points, climbing higher for the fourth straight day. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.8% to 2,934.6 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

