Russian rouble regains ground, Western sanctions in focus

Updates prices, adds detail

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, but hovered close to recent lows under pressure over concerns that Moscow may face more Western sanctions.

Having lost a fifth of its value against the greenback so far this year, the rouble trimmed losses of this month and gained 0.6% to 77.58 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1332 GMT.

Versus the euro, the rouble was 0.8% stronger at 91.10 EURRUBTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest point since early 2016 of 93.32 it hit last week but trading far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before the new coronavirus wave hit Russia and oil prices fell.

Political unrest in Kyrgyzstan, turmoil in neighbouring Belarus, a military conflict in the South Caucasus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny all exerted pressure on the rouble.

France and Germany said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after receiving no credible answers from Moscow over the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent.

This news could be considered positive for Russian assets given that Europe is not mulling wide-scale economic restrictions, Otkritie Bank said in a note.

In the short term, the rouble may return to the 76-77 range against the dollar, Otkritie said.

Any weakening in the rouble can be now used to trim long positions in foreign currency, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.6% at $43.07 a barrel as oil workers evacuated rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, though fuel demand concerns persisted. O/R

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.9% to 1,153.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,840.2 points.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM underperformed the market and slid 0.9% on the day after Poland fined the company around $7.6 billion for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw's approval.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.