Russian rouble regains ground as sanction concerns ease

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, pricing in high oil prices and the European Union's agreement to impose only limited sanctions against Russia in what looked like a mainly symbolic response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The rouble was up 0.7% to 73.81 against the dollar at 0728 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.7% to trade at 89.71 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX on the Moscow Exchange, which was closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

The fear of fresh sanctions against Moscow has kept the rouble under pressure for months. Those concerns intensified after the jailing of Navalny and Moscow's statement that it was ready to sever ties with the EU if the bloc imposed painful economic sanctions.

This week, EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin, falling far short of the demands made by Navalny's allies, who have drawn up a list of 35 people including members of Russia's business leaders - so-called oligarchs - they want to see targeted.

"...in our view the new sanctions are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the Russian economy or its sovereign debt, and thus we believe the risk premium is exaggerated," Oxford Economics said in a note.

Oxford Economics said the rouble was currently undervalued by 5-7% and was likely to firm to 72.3 against the dollar by year-end.

Month-end tax payments, which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities, also helped the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $65.31 a barrel after hitting its highest since early 2020 at $66.79 on Tuesday. O/R

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,461.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,424.2 points.

