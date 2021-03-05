Russian rouble regains ground after sell-off on sanctions talk

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday, buoyed by rising oil prices after a late sell-off on Thursday over media reports suggesting that western nations were considering additional sanctions against Moscow.

At 1410 GMT the rouble was up 0.6% against the dollar at 74.25 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having touched its lowest mark since Feb. 22 in the previous session.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.9% to 88.62 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.8% at $68.61 a barrel after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most of their oil output cuts into April.

"Oil prices made a noticeable contribution to restraining the weakening of the rouble against the backdrop of strengthening sanctions risks," said Veles Capital in a note.

Bloomberg on Thursday reported that the United States and United Kingdom were considering further penalties against Russia, potentially targeting wealthy citizens and even state debt.

"However, in practice, the perception of sanction risks in markets weighs on investor sentiment and from time to time creates some volatility in Russian risk assets, so we will have to be on our toes."

Russian stocks were paring early losses, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS steady at 1,454.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.8% to 3,425.6 points.

Cut-price retailer Fix Price on Friday set its final offer price at the top of its initial public offering (IPO) target range, paving the way for the biggest Russian IPO since western sanctions were introduced in 2014.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Katya Golubkova, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

