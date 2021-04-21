Russian rouble regains ground after Putin's speech

Adds detail, analyst comment, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Wednesday, regaining ground with the help of a peaceful tone that President Vladimir Putin used in his state-of-the-nation speech amid geopolitical tensions with the West and planned nationwide protests.

At 1107 GMT, the rouble gained 0.5% to 76.44 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April.

"How things play out for the rouble will largely hinge on geopolitics," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

"Any ratcheting-down of the tension could facilitate the rouble recovering to 76, although a further deterioration could push USD/RUB to 77 or even higher."

Putin said Moscow wanted to "maintain good relations with all participants of the international dialogue, including with those with whom keeping up good relations has not worked out. Indeed we do not want to burn bridges." He added he hoped no foreign state would cross Russia's "red lines."

Putin did not comment on recent rouble weakness and the latest U.S. sanctions that sent ripples across the Russian market. He also omitted Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border.

Putin spoke as allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were preparing for what they claim could be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday after Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if Navalny died in jail from his hunger strike.

Against the euro, the rouble firmed 0.7% to 91.78 EURRUBTN=MCX, far from a 2021 peak of 86.5150 in mid-March.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% at 1,467.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,560.6 points after hitting a record high of 3,605.49 on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Anna Rzhevkina. Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)

