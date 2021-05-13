Russian rouble regains ground after dip on U.S. inflation data

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, recovering some losses sustained in the previous session after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices fuelled inflation concerns.

At 0733 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 74.32 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, data on Wednesday showed.

"The session appears set to be governed by surging April U.S. inflation, which has elevated already simmering concerns that the U.S. (Federal Reserve) may be compelled to tighten policy sooner than vowed," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.5% at $68.29 a barrel, hurt by renewed concerns about the coronavirus crisis in India, the world's third-biggest importer of crude.

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the rouble's exchange rate, were near current levels of around $68 a barrel, the rouble stood at around 61 to the dollar and 68 against the euro.

"If sentiment on global markets improves, the national currency may try to continue strengthening. This is facilitated by high prices on energy markets and also lower geopolitical tensions," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,538.7 points, earlier touching a one-week low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 3,629.4 points.

