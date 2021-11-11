Russian rouble recovers towards 71 vs dollar, stocks fall

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Thursday, paring overnight losses and heading towards 71 versus the U.S. dollar, while stock indexes fell following a drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export.

At 0803 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 71.21 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after shedding 0.8% of its value the day before. Against the euro, the rouble was flat at 81.63 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble will try to firm past 71 against the greenback and volatility is likely to be low, Promsvyazbank analysts said.

The rouble came under pressure on Wednesday after data showed inflation in the United States accelerated to a level not seen for more than 30 years, propping up expectations that monetary tightening could happen sooner than later.

Higher rates in the United States are expected to have a negative impact on emerging market currencies but the rouble is likely to retain support from monetary policy tightening at home.

The Bank of Russia is widely expected to raise the key interest rate from 7.5% at its next board meeting on Dec. 17.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat near $82.62 a barrel after falling in the previous session on concerns that U.S. inflation may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.3% to 1,829.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 4,136.8 points.

Shares in Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM underperformed the market and fell 1.4% on the day after reports of possible European Union sanctions on the airline over the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

Russia is a close ally of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by the West of encouraging migrants to come to his country and to illegally cross the border into Poland and other EU states, a charge he denies.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

