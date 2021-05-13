Russian rouble recovers to breach 74 versus dollar

By 1440 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 73.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and had gained 0.9% to trade at 89.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand and a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, data on Wednesday showed.

The rouble was able to recover since inflation fears in the United States affect it to a lesser degree than other currencies, analysts from Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.4% at $67.68 a barrel, hurt by renewed concerns about the coronavirus crisis in India, the world's third-biggest importer of crude.

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the rouble's exchange rate, were near current levels of around $67 a barrel, the rouble stood at around 61 to the dollar and 68 against the euro.

"If sentiment on global markets improves, the national currency may try to continue strengthening. This is facilitated by high prices on energy markets and also lower geopolitical tensions," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,553.9 points, earlier touching a one-week low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,644.4 points.

