Russian rouble recovers some ground after slide on geopolitical woes

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered some ground versus the dollar and euro on Wednesday ahead of two treasury bond auctions, after mounting geopolitical concerns related to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine had sent the currency tumbling on Tuesday.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 72.79 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from its weakest point since Sept. 21, hit on Tuesday, apart from a seconds-long drop on the Moscow Exchange on Oct. 22 that was likely caused by a trading error.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 82.29 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

After hitting its strongest level since mid-2020 of 69.21 against the dollar in late October, the rouble came under selling pressure last week after a Bloomberg report said that U.S. officials had told EU counterparts about concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia's risk measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt jumped to 100.5 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG on Tuesday, their highest since April 22.

Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. But Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO alliance.

Additional geopolitical concerns include the fallout from an anti-satellite missile test that Russia conducted and Germany's energy regulator suspending the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The headlines on NS2 may well be seen as an offshoot of the rising West-Russia tension, adding to the souring of 'Russia' sentiment," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The finance ministry will hold two OFZ bond auctions later in the day, demand for which is usually supportive of the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $81.86 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,782.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged at 4,118.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Uttaresh.V)

