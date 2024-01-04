News & Insights

Russian rouble recovers ground in light holiday trade

January 04, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, recovering some of the previous session's losses in light holiday trade, helped by higher oil prices.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 91.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX. In early trade it had dipped to its weakest point since Dec. 25 of 92.4850.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 100.03 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.72 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $78.79 a barrel.

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has supported the Russian currency, as have elevated interest rates, which were hiked to 16% last month.

The central bank said in late December it would sell 11.8 billion roubles ($128.92 million) of foreign currency a day in addition to monthly operations it carries out on the finance ministry's behalf, another measure buttressing the Russian currency.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,080.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,138.8 points.

($1 = 91.5300 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Angus MacSwan

