Russian rouble recovers from 2021 low, OFZ bonds drop on U.S. sanction fears

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, recovering from its weakest level so far this year, while rouble-denominated treasury bonds hovered near a one-year low as the market braced for imminent U.S. sanctions against the country.

Russian assets have been under pressure since last week as the country braces for a new round of U.S. sanctions over alleged election meddling, which Moscow has denied.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.91 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 76.98 in jittery trade, its weakest since mid-November.

The rouble gained 0.8% to 89.79 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering away from the 87 mark seen before the threat of new sanctions intensified.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

The threat hammered Russian government bonds. Yields on 10-year benchmark government OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, were at 7.23% after jumping to 7.36% on Tuesday RU10YT=RR, their highest since last March.

The sell-off prompted the finance ministry to cancel its weekly OFZ bond auctions on Wednesday, citing increased market volatility.

A sanction premium in the rouble has been on the rise since November and its further increase can push the rouble 2-3% weaker from current levels, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

If the market situation normalises, the rouble could firm to 73-74 versus the dollar, Polevoy said.

Russia's month-end taxes cushion losses in the rouble as they prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $62.10 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes after their losses of the past few days.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,438.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,464.2 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,602.18 early last week.

