Russian rouble recovers beyond 72.5 vs dollar as oil prices soar

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered on Wednesday from a more than two-week low hit on Monday, supported by soaring oil prices and a month-end tax period, while a lack of new developments regarding more U.S. sanctions against Moscow also helped the positive mood.

Oil prices hit their highest since late 2018, with Brent crude LCOc1 rising 1.5% to $75.92 a barrel by 1552 GMT, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America.

The rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 72.38RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving well clear from its lowest mark since early June of 73.35, hit on Monday.

The rouble has so far not reacted to an incident in the Black Sea where Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.

It had gained 0.6% to trade at 86.58 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble recovered after being hit by a U.S. warning that it was preparing more sanctions against Moscow related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year.

The Kremlin on Monday said it was aware of possible impending U.S. sanctions, having repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

But in the absence of additional news on sanctions, traders focused on other market influences.

"Geopolitical risk (is), for now, a distant factor," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble also benefited from the dollar easing after U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off.

The improved external background saw the rouble firm back below 73 versus the dollar, Alor Broker said in a note, with a month-end tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities also buttressing the currency.

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% to 1,669.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,835.9 points.

