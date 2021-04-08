Russian rouble recovers after hitting 5-month low on geopolitical concerns

Updates prices, adds detail

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered slightly on Thursday, holding near the 77-mark against the dollar, after hitting a five-month low in the previous session amid renewed tensions between Moscow and the Westover Ukraine and other issues.

Largely ignoring a decline in the price of oil, Russia's key export, the rouble was 0.2% stronger at 76.80 against the dollar at 0702 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit on Wednesday its weakest level since Nov. 5 of 78.0450.

The dollar pinned near two-week troughs versus its major peers on Thursday, tracking Treasury yields lower, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting offered no new catalyst to dictate market direction.

Investors are now awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a virtual International Monetary Fund conference later on Thursday.

The rouble was also up 0.2% versus the euro at 91.24 EURRUBTN=MCX. It remains far from levels of around 70 seen in early-2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic went global and oil prices crashed.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.5% at $62.85 a barrel after official data showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks.

The rouble has recently taken a hit from increased geopolitical concerns as Russia began a planned inspection of its army's combat readiness, while NATO voiced concerns about a Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.

Russia said a serious escalation in the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine. However the Kremlin has also said its military movements pose no threat to Ukraine or anywhere else.

The threat of further Western sanctionsagainst Russia has pressured its assets for months, especially after U.S. President Joe Biden said in March that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking, allegations that Moscow denies.

However, the rouble drew support from comments on Wednesday by Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, that Moscow had no plans to intervene in eastern Ukraine, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov, who added that he expected the currency to strengthen moderately further.

The rouble may also see some support later this month from a possible decision by the central bank to raise interest rates as inflation is showing few signs of slowing.

The Russian central bank will consider holding or raising interest rates by either 25 or 50 basis points at its April 23 board meeting, the bank's head of monetary policy told Reuters in an interview.

Russian stocks firmed on Thursday. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1% at 1,443.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX climbed 0.5% at 3,519.2.​

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Uttaresh.V and Gareth Jones)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.