Russian rouble reclaims lost ground as sanction fears ease

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble on Friday recouped some losses from the previous session, supported by a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears of tough new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, while stock indexes fell sharply.

At 0716 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.59 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after an overnight sell-off steered the currency away from 73.3250 - a level hit in the previous session - its strongest since Feb. 16.

Versus the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.5% to 90.53 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been under pressure from worries about fresh sanctions against Russia for weeks, but concerns eased after the European Union agreed this week to impose only limited sanctions, in what appeared a mainly symbolic response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $66.11 a barrel after hitting $67.70 on Thursday, a level last seen in early 2020. O/R

This, however, did not help the Russian stock indexes that tumbled along with their peers in Asia.

"The surging 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has again made stocks look relatively less attractive, prompting some profit-taking in major bourses – Russia will not likely be immune," BCS brokerage said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.2% at 1,418.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.7% lower at 3,343.0 points.

Russia's stock market is poised to reach all-time highs later this year due to strong commodity prices, low interest rates and a global business activity recovery as countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines, a Reuters poll showed this week.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.