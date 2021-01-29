Russian rouble rebounds on oil price rise, shrugs off protest risk

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The rouble shrugged off early losses to strengthen on Friday as rising oil prices outweighed dwindling risk appetite and the prospect of more protests in Russia this weekend to guide the currency back below the 76 mark versus the U.S. dollar.

The threat of new Western sanctions against Moscow over the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which last week prompted nationwide demonstrations, has plagued the rouble in recent days. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

"Geopolitics have taken a back seat for now. Locally, the authorities have continued to 'clean up' the opposition field, fearing new protests," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

By 1516 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 75.34 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from 75.6000, its weakest level since Nov. 30 that it touched on Thursday.

The rouble had gained 0.7% to trade at 91.48 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The long-term prospects for the rouble remain positive, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a rouble rate of 71.80 to the dollar in 12 months' time.

A Russian court this week rejected an appeal against Navalny's detention, while police in Moscow detained his brother, Oleg, and searched the homes of the opposition politician's associates and other properties linked to him.

Risk appetite has weakened on world markets this week as a retail trading frenzy gripped Wall Street, with the U.S. stock market jolted by steep gains in heavily shorted stocks.

Following the U.S. lead, Russian stocks dropped to their lowest this year, even as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export rose 1% to $56.06 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,371.5 points, earlier hitting its weakest since Dec. 24. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% lower at 3,278.2 points, a near one-month low.

