Russian rouble rebounds from over seven-month low vs dollar

Updates prices, adds Sberbank CIB comment

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered on Monday after sinking to a more than seven-month low on Friday, buffeted by swinging oil prices, geopolitical risk and the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has hurt risk appetite globally.

By 1502 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% stronger against the dollar at 74.40RUBUTSTN=MCX, recovering from its weakest mark since April 22 of 75.9225 hit on Friday.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it has come under selling pressure on Western concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

"The rouble will stabilise around 75 per dollar for now, but in the coming days it has every chance of approaching 74 to the dollar as the geopolitical environment remains relatively calm," said Sberbank CIB in a note.

Some experts had played down the severity of Omicron, which turned markets positive on Monday, Sberbank CIB added. Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine should work against the new strain and would be ready to produce hundreds of millions of booster shots if not.

The rouble had gained 1.9% to trade at 83.86 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, recovering from a more than two-month low.

The initial shock of Omicron's discovery had sent investors scurrying for cover last week and analysts warned of more volatility to come.

"The risk trade has again come under siege by the COVID-19 clan ... fears are that the strain will trigger new broader lockdowns that derail the global economic recovery," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.6% at $75.36 a barrel, after hitting its lowest since September on Friday.

Russian stock indexes were also higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.6% to 1,646.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.2% higher at 3,893.2 points.

Shares in Gazprom GAZP.MM were outperforming the wider market, up 4.4%, after the gas giant reported a record quarterly net profit of 581.8 billion roubles ($7.8 billion) for the third quarter, reflecting high natural gas prices.

($1 = 74.3450 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.