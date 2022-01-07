Russian rouble rebounds from 9-month low as Kazakh violence ebbs

By 1521 GMT, Russia's rouble was 1.5% stronger against the dollar at 75.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Thursday, it fell to 77.3450, its weakest since April 15, 2021.

It had gained 0.9% to trade at 85.29 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

Russia, meanwhile, has sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan as part of an international force to help calm the uprising.

Kazakhstan is an oil producer and the world's top miner of uranium, and the unrest has supported commodity markets. MKTS/GLOB

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $82.00 a barrel.

Friday's apparent return of calm in Almaty helped Kazakhstan's bonds to recoup some lose ground, although Moody's ratings agency said prolonged social unrest could undermine the country's political, institutional and financial stability.

Trading activity on Russian markets is expected to remain low until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

