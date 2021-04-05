Russian rouble rebounds from 1-week low vs dollar

By 1238 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 76.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier touching 76.74, its weakest since March 24.

The rouble could recover to 76 per dollar on Monday as the geopolitical environment was relatively calm over the weekend and demand for risky assets, including emerging market ones, should be high, analysts from Sberbank CIB said in a note.

The rouble was flat versus the euro, trading at 89.93 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is also under strain after NATO voiced concern last week over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine and as Russia said a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

The currency gained a little after the Kremlin on Monday said Russian military movements near its shared border with Ukraine posed no threat to Ukraine or anyone else. [nR4N2LL01K

Earlier in the session, the finance ministry added downside pressure on the rouble by saying it would increase daily FX purchases for state coffers in the month ahead.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.8% at $63.71 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,452.7. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,521.5.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by Uttaresh.V; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.