Russian rouble reaches four-year low on oil price slump

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble dropped to a four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking oil prices which dipped below $28, as volatile trading and limited risk appetite hit Russian markets.

The rouble has been one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar this year, losing almost 18% of its value since late 2019 after a double hit from an oil price slump and a global sell-off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At 1058 GMT, the rouble was 3.4% weaker against the dollar at 77.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after touching 79.22, its weakest level since February 2016. The rouble was down 3.5% against the euro at 85.78 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which has lost more than half of its value in the last month, was down 3.5% at $27.7 a barrel.

Russia is now facing a 3 trillion rouble ($38.5 billion)budget shortfall due to lower than expected oil and gas revenues, the finance ministry said. Moscow's current budget was based on oil prices of $42 a barrel.

"The rouble now is close to its fair value given current oil prices," said Sofya Donets, chief economist at Renaissance Capital.

Russia's central bank began selling foreign currency last week, its first forex intervention in five years, and is seen holding its key rate unchanged at 6% at Friday's board meeting, a Reuters poll showed.

Foreign currency sales rose again on Monday, but Donets said the central bank was not expected to fight the rouble's depreciation as a weaker currency supports the budget, whose share of commodity exports exceeds 80%.

If oil prices stay low for longer, the rouble's weakness will gain momentum, Donets said. At an annual average oil price of $30 per barrel, the rouble is seen averaging 84 per dollar, while an average price of $20 suggests the rouble's average value should be 97 against the greenback.

BCS Global Markets analysts warned the global risk of 'depression', not just a protracted recession, has become more possible.

Russian stock indexes were down, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS falling below 900 points for first time in four years, reaching its lowest since June 2016.

The RTS was down 7.2% to 867.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.5% lower at 2,147.7 points, a fresh two-year low.

($1 = 77.88 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Angus MacSwan and Alexander Smith)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

