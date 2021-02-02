Russian rouble rallies on rising oil price; eyes on Navalny's court hearing

Updates with rouble gains, adds Locko-Invest comment

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, buttressed by oil prices surging to their highest since February last year, but market players were focusedon a court hearing that could see prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny handed a significant jail term.

A Russian court was set to decide whether to jail Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, for up to three and a half years.

The rouble was 0.7% stronger at 75.59 against the dollar as of 1440 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX and up 0.9% to 90.93 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX with the court hearing underway.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.5% at $57.75 a barrel, reaching an almost one-year high.

"Today, taking into account the external positives, the rouble could try to strengthen, and only news from Navalny's trial, which the world is following, can hold it back," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Navalny was detained last month on his return from Germany where he was recovering after a suspected poisoning. His detention sparked mass street protests across Russia.

The political unrest is a headache for Putin, 68, who has dominated Russian politics for over two decades. The case has set off new talk of Western sanctions on Russia and raised tensions as U.S. President Joe Biden launches his administration.

The rouble looks undervalued given the fundamental factors but its price envisages a geopolitical premium which can pressure the Russian currency, Otkritie bank said.

On the upside, the Russian economy shrank by just 3.1% amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, data showed late on Monday. While the sharpest contraction in 11 years, it was much shallower than predicted by analysts and the Russian government.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.7% to 1,400.6 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.1% higher at 3,360.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter/Mark Heinrich)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.