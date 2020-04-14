Russian rouble rallies on FX sales, upcoming bond auctions

Adds central bank comment, updates figures

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, supported by the central bank's foreign currency sales, upcoming bond auctions and Chinese trade data showing a less severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic than had been expected.

After opening up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, the rouble extended its gains to trade 1% higher at 72.84 by 1410 GMT. Versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, the rouble was 0.6% stronger at 79.87.

The rouble has also been buttressed by the Russian central bank's daily sales of foreign currency. Central bank data published on Tuesday showed it sold 12.9 billion roubles ($176.41 million) last Friday.

The central bank, which holds its next rate-setting next meeting on April 24, said earlier on Tuesday it expected inflation to rise to its 4% target faster than initially expected.

The currency is also supported by investors' expectations surrounding two OFZ treasury bonds that will be held on Wednesday. Demand for the bonds generally serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets.

On Tuesday China reported its March exports fell 6.6% in year-on-year terms, compared with a forecast for a 14% drop, and imports fell by less than 1%, compared with a 9.5% drop forecast by economists.

China's trade report saw stock markets in Asia and Europe extend their gains and helped risk-sensitive currencies, including the rouble, firm.

The mood on global markets was also lifted by news that 10 U.S. governors on the east and west coasts formed two regional pacts to coordinate gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis in showed signs of receding in the United States.

The rouble at the start of this week had received support from rising oil prices after OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up crude prices.

But oil prices on Tuesday plunged as investors were unconvinced that the deal could soon balance markets pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $31.19 a barrel by 1412 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading slightly higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 1,146.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 2,648.2 points.

($1 = 73.12 roubles)

